The team at a karting venue in Suffolk are gearing up to celebrate its 30th anniversary with an action-packed day set up for visitors.

Found just off the A11 near Mildenhall and Newmarket, Red Lodge Karting was established in 1994 and is the largest premier outdoor circuit in the East of England.

The karting venue will celebrate its special milestone on Saturday, October 19, with a variety of activities on offer.

Red Lodge Karting is celebrating its 30th anniversary with an action-packed day set up for visitors on October 19. Pictures submitted: Mick French

The occasion, which is free to attend, will kick off with a two and a half hour team endurance race, followed by a stunt bike display and live music.

Open clay pigeon shooting and family karting sessions will be available, as well as classic car displays, a raffle and more.

Mick French, circuit manager at Red Lodge Karting, has been supporting the venue since 1999 as a race coordinator.

Red Lodge Karting is the largest premier outdoor circuit in the East of England

He said: “I am so excited to welcome people to help us celebrate this achievement and we are hoping many residents join us to see what Red Lodge Karting is all about.

“I have seen many changes over the years from a small caravan in the field surrounded by hay bales and a tiny small tarmac track, to its current position as one of East Anglia’s largest outdoor floodlit multi-function circuits.

“I can`t wait to see several of our old kart drivers that have moved on to other forms of motorsport and lots have already promised to bring their race cars with them to show what can be achieved with hard work and dedication.

The venue is situated just off the A11 near Mildenhall and Newmarket

“The celebration is also a show of appreciation to all our employees and visitors over the years that have made us the successful business we are today.

“In the leisure business, 30 years is a great achievement. There's been some rocky hills to climb not to forget the challenging times during the pandemic.

Mick added: “We have a great team here headed by our director Sarah Darkins and we’ve seen so many drivers pass through our various clubs nd we’ve had far too many great drivers to name, but they know who they are and I hope they remember us too.”

“In the leisure business, 30 years is a great achievement"

For the occasion, Red Lodge Karting is raising funds in aid of Sibling Support which helps young people cope with the loss of a sibling.