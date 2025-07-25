A sea cadets group has launched a fund-raiser to help repair their minibus which is ‘more than just a vehicle’.

Mildenhall and Newmarket Sea Cadets have reached out to the community in the hopes of getting their minibus back on the road.

The sea cadets group have received £548 on their GoFundMe so far and are halfway to their goal of £1,100.

The minibus, which seats 17 people including the driver, is used for transporting young people to camps, courses and competitions, and can also be loaned out to other local community groups.

Becky Simpson, 36, commanding officer of Mildenhall and Newmarket Sea Cadets, said: “The minibus is honestly such a massive help to us.

“When all the children are in the back, it’s lovely hearing them sing, play music and socialise with each other. Having them all in separate cars to get somewhere just isn’t the same.

“With the minibus, they get to develop friendships and it gets them excited for wherever they’re going.

“A few of them are homeschooled so it’s great for them to be in that environment and the sea cadets experience involves a lot of teamwork so the minibus helps with that.”

“We are a charity in our own right and so we rely on the goodwill of members of the public. We cannot thank people enough for all their support so far and we’re incredibly grateful.”

The group’s minibus is in need of significant repairs to get it back up and running.

Every contribution given to the cadets will go towards the bus, covering essential repairs, servicing, and safety checks.

Becky lives in Red Lodge with her partner Aimee, 34, who is a volunteer with the sea cadets group.

“Our minibus has been at the heart of everything we do,” Aimee said.

“It’s more than just a vehicle — it’s a lifeline that helps create memories, build confidence, and support our wider community.

“Whether you can give a little or a lot, your support will make a huge difference.

“Together, we can get our wheels turning again and continue delivering amazing experiences for our group and many others who rely on this bus.”