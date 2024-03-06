A fraudster farmer who conned creditors out of more than half a million pounds then went on the run has been ordered to pay just £230.70 – as this is all he had.

Wayne Parker, 36, formerly of Mildenhall, went on the run for six months after failing to appear for sentencing for fraud that cost his victims more than £500,000.

In September last year he was sentenced to five years in jail after his offences were brought to light by Suffolk Trading Standards.

Wayne Parker, formerly of Mildenhall. Picture: Suffolk Trading Standards

Suffolk Trading Standards has today revealed Parker’s total financial criminal benefit was calculated at £981,551.58, which included losses of over £500,000 for those witnesses who supported the fraud prosecution.

Based on the financial investigations carried out by Suffolk Trading Standards, under the Proceeds of Crime Act, only £230.70 of assets were identified as being held by Parker.

A court hearing was held at Ipswich Crown Court yesterday and a Confiscation Order was granted by the court, which included Parker being ordered to pay £230.70.

Wayne Parker's total criminal benefit figure was calculated at £981,551.58. Picture: Suffolk Trading Standards

A spokesperson for Suffolk Trading Standards said: “The remaining criminal benefit figure balance will always remain outstanding, and the Proceeds of Crime Act allows us to review such cases.

“This means, that should Wayne Parker come into money or assets in the future, they can be removed from him, throughout his lifetime to pay back the criminal benefit figure.”

Parker obtained credit from multiple suppliers after maintaining that he had a successful sheep and cattle business.

While most of the credit was used to fund his farming business, Wayne Parker Farming, he also lived a lavish lifestyle beyond his means, buying a Range Rover and other luxury purchases on finance.

When chased for payment of his debts Parker denied all knowledge of receiving invoices and resorted to other delaying tactics, such as writing cheques from closed bank accounts with no funds.

He admitted in court to lying to his suppliers but claimed he had sought to consolidate his debts with a company specialising in loans for bankrupt farmers, despite there being no evidence to support this.

Ipswich Crown Court subsequently found Parker guilty of fraudulent trading between February 2018 and May 2020 at a hearing in October 2022.

An arrest warrant was issued when he failed to appear in court for sentencing in February 2023.

While on the run Parker used hire cars in a bid to avoid detection, moving around the west and south of England.

Parker was finally caught at a service station near Basingstoke, Hampshire, on August 31 last year while driving his own vehicle when its registration plate triggered an alert in a passing police car.

Judge Nicola Talbot-Hadley sentenced Parker to serve four years for fraud, 10 months for 19 animal welfare offences investigated by Cambridgeshire Trading Standards to which Parker had previously pleaded guilty, and two months for absconding.

He was also banned from keeping animals – including pets – indefinitely.