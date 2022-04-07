A Jeep that was stolen from a street in a Suffolk village has prompted a police investigation.

The incident took place between 12.30am and 9.30am on Thursday April 7 in Fern Way, Red Lodge.

A black Jeep was stolen from the street.

The Jeep was stolen between 12.30am and 9.30am. Picture: Suffolk Police

The black Jeep was taken from Fern Way in Red Lodge. Picture: Suffolk Police

The car's registration plate reads AE21 BBV.

Any witnesses to the theft, anyone with CCTV or doorbell footage of the road or anyone who believes they may have seen the vehicle since are asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting reference: 37/20533/22.