Jeep stolen from Red Lodge's Fern Way prompts Suffolk Police appeal
Published: 16:41, 07 April 2022
| Updated: 16:41, 07 April 2022
A Jeep that was stolen from a street in a Suffolk village has prompted a police investigation.
The incident took place between 12.30am and 9.30am on Thursday April 7 in Fern Way, Red Lodge.
A black Jeep was stolen from the street.
The car's registration plate reads AE21 BBV.
Any witnesses to the theft, anyone with CCTV or doorbell footage of the road or anyone who believes they may have seen the vehicle since are asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting reference: 37/20533/22.