A lane closure is in place and delays are building after a two-vehicle crash along a major route.

Police were called to the A11 near Red Lodge, between Newmarket and Mildenhall, at 12.41pm, following reports of a collision between a car and a van.

A police spokesperson said the crash happened near the Newmarket Road turn-off.

Police are at the scene of a crash in Red Lodge. Picture: Google Maps

The left lane was closed, but traffic was able to flow through the second lane, the spokesperson added.

Recovery teams have been alerted.