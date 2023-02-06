Home   Mildenhall   Article

Two-vehicle crash on A11 in Red Lodge, near Newmarket and Mildenhall, sees lane blocked and delays building

By Ash Jones
Published: 13:30, 06 February 2023
A lane closure is in place and delays are building after a two-vehicle crash along a major route.

Police were called to the A11 near Red Lodge, between Newmarket and Mildenhall, at 12.41pm, following reports of a collision between a car and a van.

A police spokesperson said the crash happened near the Newmarket Road turn-off.

Police are at the scene of a crash in Red Lodge. Picture: Google Maps
The left lane was closed, but traffic was able to flow through the second lane, the spokesperson added.

Recovery teams have been alerted.

