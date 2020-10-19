The number of coronavirus cases in Suffolk has increased again in the last week, with most areas of the county now having recorded positive cases.

A Government map shows the number of positive cases of Covid-19 in the seven days up to October 13.

In Suffolk, there were 73 new cases recorded in that period, bringing the total number of positive cases to 365.

The number of those recorded in Babergh increased by more than a third, rising from 39 to 62.

Mid Suffolk, East Suffolk and Ipswich also an increase in cases, from 35 to 54, 80 to 105 and 44 to 61 respectively.

However, West Suffolk saw a slight drop in the number of positive cases with 83 recorded, down two from the previous week.

The largest increase in a town was seen in Mildenhall , where the number rose from three to 13.

All areas in Suffolk where the number of cases changed are:

South Newmarket & Racecourse: 5 (-3)

Beck Row, Eriswell & Barton Mills: 3 (+1)

Mildenhall: 13 (+10)

Red Lodge, Icklingham & Moulton: 8 (-3)

Barrow, Chedburgh & Sicklesmere: 3 (-3)

Clare, Cavendish & Wickhambrook: 3 (+1)

Kedington, Hundon & Withersfield: 3 (-6)

Haverhill West: 5 (+1)

Haverhill East and South: 6 (+3)

Ixworth, Honington & Barnham: 6 (+4)

Thurston, Badwell Ash & Elmswell North: 3 (no change)

Fornham, Great Barton & Rougham: 4 (+1)

Bury St Edmunds West: 4 (+1)

Bury St Edmunds Central: 4 (-6)

Eastgate & Southgate: 3 (+1)

Moreton Hall: 3 (no change)

Glemsford & Lawshall: 7 (+5)

Sudbury: 7 (no change)

Great Cornard: 6 (+4)

Acton, Great Waldingfield & Bures: 3 (-1)

Leavenheath, Nayland & Boxford: 7 (+5

Hadleigh: 7 (+5)

Needham Market South & Great Blakenham: 9 (+4)

Claydon & Bramford: 5 (+3)

Elmswell South, Haughley, Beyton & Felsham: 5 (+3)

Rickinghall, Walsham le Willows & Gislingham: 3 (no change)

East Harling, Garboldisham & Kenninghall: 3 (+1)

Stanton & Barningham: 4 (+2)

Stowmarket Outer, Finborough & Battisford: 5 (+3)

Stowmarket East & Needham Market North: 9 (+5)

Stowupland, Mendlesham & Bacton: 4 (+1)

Debenham, Stonham & Coddenham: 7 (+1)

Sproughton, Washbrook & Hintlesham: 4 (+1)

Ipswich Central: 4 (+2)

Holywells: 4 (+2)

Gainsborough, Greenwich & Orwell: 4 (+1)

Priory Heath: 5 (-1)

California: 5 (+1)

Broke Hall: 4 (+2)

Whitehouse: 3 (+1)

Castle Hill: 3 (+1)

Westgate: 3 (-1)

Gipping & Chantry Park: 6 (+3)

Belstead Hills: 4 (+2)

Maidenhall, Stoke & Port: 5 (-1)

Shotley Peninsula: 6 (+4)

Bixley, Warren Heath & Nacton: 5 (no change)

Christchurch Park: 8 (+4)

Westerfield, Grundisburgh & Bredfield: 3 (-4)

Framlingham & Hacheston: 4 (-3)

Wickham Market & Melton: 3 (+1)

Kesgrave East & Martlesham: 8 (+4)

Trimley & Kirton: 7 (+4)

Felixstowe Seafront: 3 (+1)

Rendlesham, Orford & Hollesley: 12 (+7)

Yoxford, Wenhaston & Walberswick: 3 (+1)

Southwold, Reydon & Wrentham: 3 (-1)

Worlingham & Barnby: 3 (+1)

Carlton Colville: 3 (+1)

Pakefield North: 5 (+1)

Lowestoft Harbour & Kirkley: 4 (+1)

Lowestoft Central: 9 (+5)

Gunton West: 6 (-3)

Oulton: 4 (+2)

Gunton East, Corton & Somerleyton: 3 (+1)

Over the border, Soham also saw its number of cases rise from 10 to 14, while Burwell's rose from two to three and Swaffham & Bottisham's from two to seven.

It comes one week after Boris Johnson, the prime minister, introduced a three-tier lockdown system to slow the spread of the virus in local areas.

The East of England's rate of infection is currently joint highest in England, standing at 1.3-1.6. Suffolk is currently in the 'medium risk' category and therefore is under tier 1 restrictions.

Last week, Suffolk's director of public health Stuart Keeble said there were 'no immediate plans' to change the risk status in the county.

