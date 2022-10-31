More news, no ads

Plans are afoot to open a Tesco Express store in Red Lodge.

A licensing application has been submitted to West Suffolk Council to build a shop on vacant land in Turnpike Road, opposite the Red Lodge steakhouse.

The proposed store hours would be from 6am until midnight.

The vacant land in Turnpike Road in Red Lodge. Picture: Google Maps

Provisions have been made for 13 parking spaces, including one disabled bay.

A late night refreshment application, meaning hot food and drink can be served to customers between the hours of 11pm and midnight, has also been included.

Alcohol would be served on the premises.