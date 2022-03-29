More news, no ads

A livery and caravan were broken into and horse blankets, head collars and batteries stolen during a burglary in Herringswell.

The incident happened between 5pm on Friday and 7.45am on Saturday at a location in Herringswell Road.

Herringswell Road, Herringswell. Picture: Google Maps.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/18250/22.

A livery is a stable where horses are kept.