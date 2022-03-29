Herringswell burglary sees livery and caravan broken into
Published: 11:47, 29 March 2022
| Updated: 11:48, 29 March 2022
A livery and caravan were broken into and horse blankets, head collars and batteries stolen during a burglary in Herringswell.
The incident happened between 5pm on Friday and 7.45am on Saturday at a location in Herringswell Road.
Horse blankets, head collars and batteries were stolen during the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/18250/22.
A livery is a stable where horses are kept.