A major road near a Suffolk town is shut after a crash involving a tractor and a car.

Emergency services were called to the collision on the A1101 in Beck Row, near Mildenhall, at 12.24pm.

Police, the ambulance service and the fire service were called.

The A1101 in Beck Row. Picture: Google Maps

The road is shut both ways between the Mildenhall Road roundabout and St John's Street.

A Suffolk Police spokeswoman said the tractor was being recovered and there was a leak from one of the vehicles which was being dealt with.

She added they had no details of any injuries.