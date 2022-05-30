The A11 in Suffolk is expected to remain closed for several hours a serious two-vehicle crash.

In a post on Twitter, National Highways East said the road is closed between A1065/A1101 at Barton Mills and the B1106 at Elveden.

Emergency services, including an air ambulance, were alerted to the collision at 12.10pm.

A video on social media shows an air ambulance landing nearby.

In an update at 4.08pm, Breckland Council said the road is expected to remain shut until between 11.45pm and midnight.

The #A11 southbound between the junctions with the A134 Thetford West and the A1065 are closed due to a serious accident. The road is expected to open between 23:45 and 00:00. For travel updates visit https://t.co/iRxEHiVtnQ pic.twitter.com/a08Ax21nFd — Breckland Council (@BreckCouncil) May 30, 2022

But at 6pm, Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said the northbound carriageway was now open from Fiveways to Thetford.

National Highways has put a diversion route in place while the road is cleared, although motorists are advised to avoid the area.

The diversion is as follows if heading northbound:

At Five Ways Roundabout take the second exit onto the A1065 and continue to the junction with the B1112.

Turn right at the junction and continue on the B1112 and rejoin the A11 at the B1112 crossroads.

If heading southbound, the following diversion is in place: