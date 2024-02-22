A 29-year-old man has appeared in court charged in connection with a crash in Eriswell in 2022, where two police officers were seriously injured.

The incident was before 1.10am on Sunday, September 25, 2022 on the B1112 and involved a grey BMW X5 and white Peugeot 308 marked police car.

Several police units, fire, ambulance crew and a volunteer paramedic from Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) all attended.

Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich

The driver and passenger of the Peugeot 308, two male police officers, were taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital having suffered injuries that were considered, at the time, to be potentially life-threatening.

The driver of the BMW was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving; and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

He was initially taken to West Suffolk Hospital as a precaution, before being transported to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning, before being released on police bail.

Seth Ray, of Harebell Road in Red Lodge, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Monday, where he was charged with two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He was also charged with one count of driving with excess alcohol and one count of using a motor vehicle in a condition likely to cause danger of injury at an earlier hearing.

The case has been adjourned to Ipswich Crown Court on March 19.

One of the injured police officers returned to work in September 2023; the other is continuing with rehabilitation for his injuries.