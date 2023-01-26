A man arrested after a head-on crash between a tractor and car outside a Suffolk airbase – a video of which went viral online – remains under investigation.

Emergency services were called to a collision involving a tractor and car on the A1101 in Beck Row, outside RAF Mildenhall, at 12.24pm on Saturday, September 24.

Police later arrested a man in connection with the incident and he was released under investigation.

Today, Suffolk Police confirmed the man remains under investigation.

A clip from outside RAF Mildenhall, which sees the tractor veer across the road, mount the car and collapse onto its side, was viewed millions of times.

A police spokesman said one person was in the car and was conscious.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said they sent two ambulances and an ambulance officer.

Crews treated two patients at the scene before transporting one to West Suffolk Hospital for further assessment and care.