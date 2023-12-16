A 50-year-old man arrested on suspicion of production of a controlled drug after police attended a Mildenhall property has been bailed.

On Wednesday, officers attended a property in Kingsway and the man was arrested.

He was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre.

Police in Kingsway, Mildenhall, on Thursday after a man was arrested. Picture: Cameron Reid

Police remained at the scene on Thursday while inquiries took place.

He was bailed to return to police on January 2.