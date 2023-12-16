Man arrested on suspicion of drug offence after police attend Mildenhall property in Kingsway is bailed
Published: 08:09, 16 December 2023
| Updated: 14:19, 19 December 2023
A 50-year-old man arrested on suspicion of production of a controlled drug after police attended a Mildenhall property has been bailed.
On Wednesday, officers attended a property in Kingsway and the man was arrested.
He was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre.
Police remained at the scene on Thursday while inquiries took place.
He was bailed to return to police on January 2.