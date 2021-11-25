A man with a history of anxiety and depression who was found dead in woodland by dog walkers took his own life, an inquest heard.

Kevin Taney, 59, of Laburnum Avenue, Mildenhall, left the family home after an argument with his wife Sonia Taney on the evening of January 21 this year.

Mr Taney, who had a history of anxiety and depression, and was also diagnosed by his GP with agoraphobia and a panic disorder, would ‘often’ leave the home following heated discussions to walk around the nearby area.

Suffolk Coroners Court, Ipswich. Pictures: Mark Westley.

He would then usually return home to spend time by himself alone in the caravan at the end of the garden, the inquest at Suffolk Coroner’s Court, in Ipswich, heard earlier today.

But by the morning of January 22, Mr Taney, a mechanic, had still not returned home.

The inquest heard Sonia was on the verge of messaging Mr Taney’s children sharing her concern, when the police knocked on her door to announce they had found her husband dead.

The inquest heard how Mr Taney was a mechanic.

Mr Taney had been found hanged in Brandon Woods nearby by two dog walkers, who alerted emergency services. Paramedics arrived shortly after and pronounced him dead at the scene.

The court was told how Mr Taney had a history of anxiety and depression, for which he was taking medication, and would often ‘shut down’ when it came to discussing his relationships or mental health.

Mr Taney’s anxiety was so bad in February 2017 he would not leave home, apart from going to stay in the caravan at the back of the garden. By that stage, Mr Taney, who was born in King’s Lynn, had been struggling with depression for 20 years.

The inquest heard from Mr Taney’s sister, Emma, who said she had lost contact with her brother in 2013 after a falling out.

Jacqueline Devonish, coroner, concluded Mr Taney's death was by suicide.

She said her brother had gone ‘AWOL’ once before while in another relationship and had almost overdosed on drugs in the past. She said she believed his mental health problems started during childhood.

The inquest heard Mr Taney had mentioned to Sonia on previous occasions taking his own life, but she ‘never thought he actually would see it through’.

Jacqueline Devonish, area coroner for Suffolk, concluded Mr Taney’s death was suicide.

For more information on how we can report on inquests, click here

For confidential support on an emotional issue, call Samaritans on 116 123 at any time.

If you want to talk to someone confidentially, click here