Red Lodge suspected arson attack in Turnpike Road still being investigated by Suffolk Police
Published: 15:33, 29 September 2022
| Updated: 15:54, 29 September 2022
Police are continuing their enquiries into a suspected arson attack in Red Lodge.
A disused building in Turnpike Road was destroyed after a fire that was thought to have been started intentionally on September 10.
Dozens of fire crews were called to the blaze at 6.13pm that evening and spent almost 24 hours at the scene.
A controlled demolition was carried out on Sunday afternoon due to the safety of the building and its structure.
Nobody was harmed during the blaze.
Anyone who may have witnessed the start of the fire or suspicious behaviour within the vicinity of Turnpike Road is asked to contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/58556/22.