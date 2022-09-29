Police are continuing their enquiries into a suspected arson attack in Red Lodge.

A disused building in Turnpike Road was destroyed after a fire that was thought to have been started intentionally on September 10.

Dozens of fire crews were called to the blaze at 6.13pm that evening and spent almost 24 hours at the scene.

Crews battled the blaze in Turnpike Road, Red Lodge, well into the night. Picutre: Philip Fuller

The building was completely destroyed in the fire

A controlled demolition was carried out on Sunday afternoon due to the safety of the building and its structure.

Nobody was harmed during the blaze.

Anyone who may have witnessed the start of the fire or suspicious behaviour within the vicinity of Turnpike Road is asked to contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/58556/22.