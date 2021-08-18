A man has been left with a broken nose after he was set upon by three boys in Mildenhall.

Police were called shortly after 8pm yesterday following reports of a man having been assaulted near the town's football club by a group of three boys on bikes.

One of the boys punched the man in the face, breaking his nose.

A Suffolk Police spokesperson said inquiries were ongoing but any witnesses should contact them quoting CAD reference 372 of 17 August 2021.

