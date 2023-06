More news, no ads

A barn blaze has led to a huge reponse from the fire service.

Ten crews have been called to Hurdle Drove in West Row at 12.43pm.

A fire service spokeswoman said it was a large barn fire with 400 tonnes of hay bale.

The barn blaze is in Hurdle Drove, West Row, near Mildenhall. Picture: Google

