Senior cabinet minister and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock has said he understands the frustrations of students receiving their A-level results.

The way in which grades have been calculated changed yesterday after a u-turn by education secretary Gavin Williamson.

After days of defending the ‘robust’ system, which was put in place due to students having been unable to sit exams during coronavirus lockdown, Mr Williamson did away with results predicted by an algorithm in favour of teacher assessed grades.

Matt Hancock, Health Secretary (40790622)

“These have been very difficult times since the beginning of lockdown for this cohort of A-level pupils and I entirely understand the frustration students and their families faced,” the health secretary said tonight.

“I hope this change helps, and that the situation can be resolved,” added Mr Hancock, who has represented West Suffolk since 2010.

Earlier today Nicola Hood, the principal at Mildenhall College Academy which in his constituency, said she was frustrated with how the government had dealt with A-level and BTec results.

In a statement from the Sheldrick Way sixth form, staff said they were disappointed with what had happened but were now relieved grading rules had been changed to a system they believed to be more accurate.

Nearly 40 per cent of grades were downgraded by the algorithm across England, prompting fierce criticism from teachers and even Conservative backbenchers.

And it is not just A-level grades which have changed, with the marking of GCSEs also having been altered ahead of Thursday’s results day.

Mr Hancock earlier today announced plans to replace Public Health England with a new agency.

The National Institute for Health Protection, run by Tory peer Dido Harding, will respond to health threats including infectious diseases, pandemics and biological weapons.

