West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock was among the UK's most searched for people and news events via Google last year, second only to Danish footballer Christian Eriksen and the Covid vaccine.

Google searches for the former Health Secretary peaked between June 20 and 26, 2021, as news broke of his affair with aide Gina Coladangelo on June 25.

Less than 48 hours later, Mr Hancock resigned from his cabinet role following calls for him to step down as his relations breached Covid restrictions.

The MP, who represents Haverhill, Newmarket and Mildenhall, was the second most searched for person across the year, behind footballer Christian Eriksen, who collapsed during Denmark's Euro match against Finland after suffering a cardiac arrest in June.

Mr Hancock surpassed British tennis star Emma Raducanu, broadcaster Piers Morgan and actor Alec Baldwin to the second spot.

Not only was the politician among the most frequently searched for people via Google, but he was also among the news events that people looked up the most on the search engine.

West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock was the second most-searched for person and 'news event' on Google in 2021. Picture by Mark Westley

The Covid vaccine was the only news event searched for more than Mr Hancock during 2021, with Sarah Everard, Afghanistan and American video game retailer GameStop, as its trade name GME, following.

The MP spoke at length about a range of topics, including his affair with Ms Coladangelo, on the Diary of a CEO podcast, hosted by Dragons Den star and entrepreneur Steven Bartlett earlier this month.