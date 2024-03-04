A former jockey who rode on behalf of the late Queen before injuries ended his career has spoken of how has has found his second calling by working for the ambulance service.

For Thomas Brown, 31, of Red Lodge, riding horses was his life, with 123 winners.

His biggest success came in 2016 during the prestigious John Smith’s Cup at York, which attracted more than 35,000 people.

Former jockey Thomas Brown now rides ambulances instead of horses. Picture: EEAST

Injuries seven years ago ended Thomas’ jockey career and a further accident during a football match in 2021 prevented him from riding horses for three months.

In March 2023, he started work as an emergency care assistant with the East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) in Bury St Edmunds – and is celebrating one year since joining the force.

Thomas said: “I feel incredibly proud to wear the green uniform and work for the ambulance service.

“I had some great days as a jockey, but it feels like I have found my second calling at EEAST and I’m loving every minute of it.

“To see the difference you make to patients is incredible. It’s a good feeling when you see the relief on a someone’s face when you arrive on scene and it’s even better when you make them more comfortable.”

Thomas said he looked forward to every shift and has an ambition to become an emergency medical technician.

However, his ultimate goal is to become a paramedic, he said.

During his rehabilitation period from his injuries, the Jockeys Education and Training Scheme (JETS) suggested a career as a paramedic as it would fulfil his desire to be outside meeting new people – and provided a similar adrenaline rush.

He met paramedics covering raceday in Newmarket, who told him he could retrain without a degree, working from an entry level position.

He decided to take the plunge and went through six weeks of intensive training.

Jemma Varela, head of clinical operations at EEAST, said Thomas was an excellent example of someone starting in the ambulance service later in life.

It offered him a career pathway to progress and do well, she said.

“Working for the ambulance service is incredibly rewarding and it’s great that Thomas loves his job and feels he has found his second calling,” she added.

Thomas decided to share his story to mark National Careers Week and is set to take part in a Q&A on EEAST’s Instagram page on March 12 between noon and 2pm.

He also speaks in seminars telling apprentice jockeys of his career change and how he applied skills from his time riding horses into his new career.

He told of how he enjoyed learning new skills from supportive colleagues who want him to do well and about how it was career he loved.

“Working in the ambulance service has matured me a lot and given me a wider perspective on life,” Thomas said.

“When I was starting out in racing aged 16, I never thought of anything other than being a jockey. I now encourage people to think about your options if a career as a jockey doesn’t work out.”