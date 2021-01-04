Icy conditions are expected across parts of Suffolk after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for this afternoon and into tomorrow.

Forecasters warned that icy stretches are 'likely to cause difficult travel conditions' as they issued the weather alert for much of the county, and the east of England, earlier today.

The weather warning is in place from 4pm today until 11am tomorrow.

While the alert covers much of the northern part of Suffolk – including Beccles, Bury St Edmunds, Eye, Haverhill, Newmarket, and Stowmarket, the warning stops short of the more southern and eastern parts of the county, such as Halesworth, Ipswich, Lowestoft, and Sudbury.

According to the Met Office, residents can expect 'some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces' and 'probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths'.

