Students and staff at Mildenhall College Academy were delighted this morning as they proved that hard work pays off after receiving outstanding A-level grades.

The overall pass rate in the year was 99.5 per cent with the school still waiting on five results and so is yet to provide the percentage of students who secured A*-C grades.

Out of the 88 students in the cohort, 72 of them took at least one A-level in a year in which it’s been the first time since 2019 that pupils have sat public examinations due to different arrangements for the pandemic.

Students were elated with their A-level results after a tough few years

Nicola Hood, principal at the academy, said: “I am delighted with the achievements of our students both at A-level and in Level 3 Applied qualifications. Staff have worked very hard alongside students to ensure that the foundation learning required to bridge the gap between GCSE and Level 3 was secure therefore allowing students to access the knowledge and skills required to achieve well.

“I am confident that they will all go on to further their education, many at university and on apprenticeships, with a secure curriculum knowledge as well as the additional skills that completing their post-16 education during a global pandemic has required.

“I would like to take this opportunity to pass on my pride at their achievements both in terms of their results but also in the fantastic young adults they have become. I wish them all the very best of luck for the next stage of their journey.”

Principal Nicola Hood with Lauren Ruddock who received a perfect criminology score this morning

One student who stole the show this year was Hadley Palmer, 18, from Mildenhall, who achieved A* in maths and As in computer science and further maths. He is going to Loughborough University to study Computer Science and Maths which he described as a “big passion” of his.

Lauren Ruddock, 18, of Brandon, had one particularly impressive result securing a perfect 100 per cent in criminology as well as a B in psychology in maths and a C in biology. She is going off to study Biomedical Science at the University of York at the end of September.

Another high achiever was Haydn Fox, 18, of Mildenhall, who gained an A* Spanish, an A in French and geography and a B in biology. He’s been a RSPB volunteer for the last two weeks at Strumpshaw Fen and is looking to continue his six-month internship which he then hopes will lead to a job in conservation afterwards.

Reece Bright and Hadley Palmer both achieved some impressive results and are off to their chosen universities

Reece Bright, 18, of Mildenhall, will study Motorsport Engineering at Coventry University after choosing four subjects and securing an A in chemistry, and three Bs in geography, music and maths as well as completing an EPQ.

Garry Trott, Director of Secondary Education, said: “Many congratulations to the students and staff at Mildenhall College Academy, who have achieved some great results and overcome the significant challenges posed by the pandemic.

“Outcomes like this will ensure that these young people have a solid foundation for future study and employment. This is a real success for the academy and the community it serves.”