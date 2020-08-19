Mildenhall Town manager Ricky Cornish has ended his search for a right-back with the signing of Charlie Hitch.

The former Norwich United defender ended last season with Diss Town, for whom he made a total of 23 appearances.

However, after impressing Cornish during recently friendly victories over higher-league duo Soham Town Rangers and Cambridge City, Hitch has now switched to Recreation Way.

04/01/2020. Diss, UK. Football action from Diss Town v Ipswich Wanderers - Charlie Hitch..Photo by Mark Bullimore. (40820709)

Cornish said: "I am really pleased to get Charlie on board. He’s young, energetic and keen to learn.

"He has fitted in really well with the squad, which already has a good number of young players, and I’m sure he will be another asset to the team and club."

