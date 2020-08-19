Mildenhall Town complete signing of right-back Charlie Hitch
Mildenhall Town manager Ricky Cornish has ended his search for a right-back with the signing of Charlie Hitch.
The former Norwich United defender ended last season with Diss Town, for whom he made a total of 23 appearances.
However, after impressing Cornish during recently friendly victories over higher-league duo Soham Town Rangers and Cambridge City, Hitch has now switched to Recreation Way.
Cornish said: "I am really pleased to get Charlie on board. He’s young, energetic and keen to learn.
"He has fitted in really well with the squad, which already has a good number of young players, and I’m sure he will be another asset to the team and club."
