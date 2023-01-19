Suffolk has seen many changes throughout the county over the last fifteen years.

For people who live or who grew up in either Mildenhall and Lakenheath, these 10 images from Google Maps will show how areas and streets of the two towns have changed.

So without further ado, let’s take a look to see some of the major changes that have taken place over time.

Kicking off this list is the view from the marketplace of a few businesses on Mildenhall High Street.

The Tiger’s Head at 20 High Street, next door to Charles Stebbing, was a mainstay in the town centre and had been open for over 100 years before it closed 10 years ago.

Fast forward to April 2021 (as shown by Google Maps) and although Balmorth Estate Agents still remains, it has been joined by Langton Flowers, New World Computers (which is no longer in Mildenhall) and Barbers-Inc Parlor.

The second place on this list is the view of several shops along the High Street in Lakenheath, as if you were standing outside Co-op Food, next to The Brewers Tap.

Tumfills Fish and Chips and a shop selling ink cartridges originals and compatibles were around in June 2009 but by July 2021 they have swapped with Lakenheath Fish and Chips and a tattoo parlour instead.

On the right hand side of the image, it shows that despite this time change both Studio Hair and Head over Heels (a nail and beauty salon) have stood the test of time.

This third location arguably has had the biggest change out of the two towns on this list.

In 2009, the large Sainsbury’s as you know it today in Mildenhall was not along Recreation Way opposite the bus station and was in fact somewhere else in the town (we’ll come to that later). The car park has grown to accommodate for the superstore over the last ten years.

Also, although the Google Maps image on the left shows the former swimming pool, that building is no longer there any more and now the Mildenhall Hub is the place to go for a swim in the town, unless you'd prefer to take a dip in the River Lark.

However, a close competitor for the biggest difference in scenery is at the Fiveways Roundabout in Barton Mills which is almost unrecognisable.

Back in 2009, a car wash and valeting centre as well as an Enterprise Rent-A-Car store occupied the plot of land next to the A1101.

The site has been revamped into a very popular McDonald’s, which opened in 2015, alongside a Shell garage.

Switching attention back to Lakenheath, there are a couple of noticeable changes along Eriswell Road, the other side of the playing fields.

Firstly, the house on the right hand side has removed a large fester of trees from its front yard.

Secondly, further down the road, where the blue wall is, a number of new houses have been built which makes driving along the route much more attractive than it did previously in 2009 while they were being built.

Who still remembers Blockbuster?

Sitting opposite the bus station, it was a great place to pop in on a Friday night to grab a film for later that evening, but after closing its doors in the UK in 2013 it has since been replaced with Costa Coffee.

En Thai Sing restaurant is still going strong and the building to its right used to be a Sainbury’s before its move to Recreation Way, where a Wilko store has taken its previous place.

The seventh place on this list is an entrance that has witnessed a lot of change in Mildenhall’s recent history, albeit visually very little has changed.

A number of middle schools were axed in Suffolk ten years ago, including Riverside Middle School as plans were made to move away from the three-tier education system.

The entrance is now not only a site to the Mildenhall Hub but also Mildenhall College Academy and its sixth form.

Here is another spot along Mildenhall High Street that has witnessed a lot of change from 2008 to 2021.

Mildenhall Cleaners, the electronic services store Tandy’s, and the Mildenhall Stadium store have all departed the area, while Lox has moved to another spot further down the road.

Rumbles Fish Bar, Del’s Deals, Solarsat and Mildenhall Vape Shack have all taken their place. However, The Ghandi, a family run restaurant, still remains a firm favourite in the town.

Returning back to the B1112 in Lakenheath, the bright blue building on the left immediately catches the eye.

Formerly a tattoo studio, it is now a fish and chip shop called Trawlers Catch, the second shop of its kind along the road with Lakenheath Fish and Chips.

The Lakenheath Garage Shop has made way for a sandwich bar, a sports therapy clinic and the tattoo parlour Grin n Wear It’z that was previously located in the bright blue building.

Rounding off the list, is a spot along Field Road just before the Esso Garage in Mildenhall.

The number of caravans on show would’ve been a sight to behold as you drove past East Anglia’s Premier Caravan Centre which housed a range of new and used caravans as well as camping accessories.

By July 2021, according to Google Maps, Mildenhall Vehicle Processing Center took its place after its closure.