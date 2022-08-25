After a tough few years, students and staff from Mildenhall College Academy were absolutely delighted with their GCSE results.

The 198 students in the cohort responded brilliantly to the impact of the pandemic, being the first year to sit public examinations since 2019 with different arrangements put in place for 2020 and 2021.

The school is still waiting on a couple of results so are unable to yet release the percentage of which students got 4s and above in English and maths.

Mildenhall College Academy students with their GCSE results.

The academy’s star of the show was Thomas Surridge, 16, from Beck Row, who achieved grade 9s in all of his subjects and received a distinction* in sport studies.

Thomas said: “I don’t think I could feel any better. It was a little bit nervous opening my results, but now I’ve got them of course I’m really happy.”

Thomas Surridge received the highest grade in every subject he completed.

Oliver Merta, 16, of Lakenheath, also stood out after receiving eight grade 9s including the only 9 in music in the year, as well as a grade 8 in English literature and a grade 7 in Spanish.

Mr James Oxley – Vice Principal Curriculum, with Oliver Merta and Thomas Surridge.

Nicola Hood, principal at the academy, said: “I am delighted with the achievements of students at MCA especially taking into account the context of the last 3 years of their education. Students have shown a great deal of resilience throughout their entire KS4 experience and have been justly rewarded.

“I am confident that they will all go on to further their education, many at MCA6, with a secure curriculum knowledge as well as the additional skills that completing their education during a global pandemic has required.

“I would like to take this opportunity to pass on my pride at their achievements both in terms of their results but also in the fantastic young people they have become. I wish them all the very best of luck for the next stage of their journey.”

Another student that performed excellently was Kyla Bliss, 16, from Mildenhall. She achieved three grade 8s in biology, English literature and maths, in addition to four grade 7s, two grade 6s and a distinction* in health & social care.

Mr Oxley with Kyla Bliss and her GCSE results.

Ella Brimson, 16, of Lakenheath, also impressed with a grade 9 in business, a grade 8, three grade 7s, two grade 6s, and two grade 5s.

Mr Oxley with Ella Brimson and her GCSE results.

Ethan Bright, 16, from Mildenhall, achieved four grade 9s including maths and further maths as well as six grade 8s and a grade 6.

Ethan Bright with his GCSE results.

Emelia Street, 16, of West Row, will continue to Sixth Form at MCA after securing a distinction* in health and social care on top of a grade 8, four grade 7s, and 3 grade 6s.

Arthur Miller, 15, from Mildenhall, is the academy's first student to take astronomy and discovered today he had a achieved a grade 9 in the subject.

Mr Oxley with Arthur Miller - the first MCA student to take astronomy and also received a grade 9.

Garry Trott, Director of Secondary Education for Academy Transformation Trust, said "Congratulations to the students and staff at Mildenhall College Academy, who have achieved some great results and overcome the significant challenges presented by the pandemic.

"I am very proud of the resilience and commitment shown by students and staff and appreciate the significant support from parents and carers. I wish them every success on the next stage of their journey.”