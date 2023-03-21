Home   Mildenhall   Article

Missing Red Lodge, near Mildenhall and Newmarket, man Stephen Bassett found safe after search

By Ash Jones
ash.jones@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 10:58, 21 March 2023
 | Updated: 12:11, 21 March 2023

A man who went missing from a Suffolk village has been found by police after nearly a day of searching.

Stephen Bassett was last seen at his home in Red Lodge, between Mildenhall and Newmarket, at about 2pm on Monday.

He was described as a 5ft 3in and of average build white male, with grey short hair combed over to one side.

Stephen Bassett was found safe this morning. Picture: Suffolk Police
Suffolk Police have since confirmed Mr Bassett was found safe in a nearby village this morning, although did not provide details.

It was previously reported that Mr Bassett was from Bury St Edmunds.

Officers revealed this was a mistake.

Police thanked Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue and the National Police Air Service, along with members of the media and the public for their help.

