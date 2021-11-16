The body of a woman has been found, believed to be that of missing 36-year-old Red Lodge woman, Ginette Rose.

The discovery was made at 3.30pm today in woodland off Tuddenham Road in Herringswell.

Formal identification is yet to take place but the body is believed to be that of Ginette Rose, who went missing on Sunday night and was last seen leaving her Privet Way home.

The body of Ginette Rose has been discovered following a search. Picture: Suffolk Police

Extensive police searches took place since yesterday, with Suffolk Police deploying drones as well as on-foot searches to locate her.

A police scene was put in place at the woods as officers carried out enquiries. It has since been lifted.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained but police do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances at this time.

Her next of kin have been informed of the discovery and a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.

