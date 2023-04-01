More than 130 crashes were recorded within a mile of a notorious roundabout in the last six years, as leaders have called for improvements to be made to the road.

New data obtained by SuffolkNews via Freedom of Information request shows Suffolk Police were called to a total of 131 crashes on the A11 at Barton Mills within one mile of the Fiveways roundabout since 2017.

Of these, one was considered serious and one was fatal, prompting calls for change from West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock and Suffolk's Police and Crime Commissioner.

Fiveways roundabout. Picture: Google maps (63277374)

Mr Hancock,who successfully campaigned for traffic lights to be installed there several years ago, said: "This is important work and I thank SuffolkNews for highlighting this issue. To hear there have been 131 crashes and one fatality since 2017 is a concern because no one should lose their life or be seriously injured on our roads.

"One crash is one too many. I hope these stats provide a gentle reminder to motorists to drive sensibly and carefully."

Tim Passmore, Suffolk Police and Crime Commissioner, said: "Since I became Suffolk’s Police and Crime Commissioner there has been an increase in the strength and capacity of roads policing because we all know how important it is to keep our roads safe and the traffic free flowing.

"The carriageway in and around the Fiveways roundabout continues to cause great concern as evidenced by the numbers of crashes recorded. Further improvements are urgently needed from National Highways and I will be raising this again at one of our regular meetings.

"The multi-agency Suffolk Roadsafe Board will continue to support initiatives that improve driving standards and raise awareness of what the consequences of driver error can be, since every accident or serious injury can be very disruptive and potentially have tragic consequences.

"The force has recently invested in Hotspot technology which will help target extra roads policing patrols to locations where there are excessive numbers of accidents and this will no doubt include the notorious Fiveways vicinity."

This comes after the inquests into the deaths of Michael Glover, 41, and Jordan Chaffe, 27, who died instantly on May 30 last year when a white Maxus flatbed Mr Glover was driving southbound on the road close to the roundabout crashed into the back of a lorry.

The inquest heard that Mr Glover, a father-of-three, had been driving in the fast lane of the road and did not react to vehicles that were slowing ahead of him due to traffic building from the roundabout.

Toxicology investigations also found both men had drugs in their system at the time of the crash, which coroner Nigel Parsley called tragic.

Mark Lambert, National Highways route manager for Suffolk, said of the data: "We carefully listen to the views of those using the major road network as well as monitoring all routes to see where we can improve safety and reduce congestion.

"Our previous work on the A11 and Fiveways roundabout has addressed issues of safety and congestion but we are continuing to look at what else can be done to improve and futureproof this busy and vital junction.

"A number of different designs for the Fiveways roundabout are currently being examined as part of the third Roads Investment Strategy (RIS3), that is for projects that are being considered for construction between 2025 - 2030."