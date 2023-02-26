Police in Newmarket and Mildenhall have caught more than 800 speeding drivers.

In a social media post, Mildenhall Police confirmed the 815 drivers had been snared via a speed camera.

The Safety Camera Van caught the greatest number of speedsters in Barton Mills - 276 were caught there.

Mobile radar speed safety camera unit parked at the side of a road.

Elsewhere in January, Red Lodge (67 drivers), Exning (65), Elveden (62) and Newmarket (62) were all hotspots for speeding.

In a post on Facebook, other towns and villages were also hit by drivers going above the limit.

Offences were committed at the following locations: Barton Mills 276, Beck Row 18, Elveden 62, Eriswell 41, Exning 65, Freckenham 2, Holywell Row 48, Icklingham 13, Kentford 54, Lakenheath 13, Mildenhall 58, Newmarket 62, Red Lodge 67, Tuddenham St Mary 10, Worlington 26.

Last night, police were back on the speed checks in both Red Lodge and Mildenhall, with foot patrols through Peterhouse Close and around St John’s Close, Mildenhall.