A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a crash at a busy roundabout in Suffolk.

Police were called at 8.34am to attend an incident at Police Station Square in Mildenhall following a collision between a car and a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was taken by an ambulance to hospital with a broken ankle.

The crash involved a car and a motorcycle in Police Station Square in Mildenhall. Picture: Google Maps

Two fire crews also attended the scene as they initially thought someone was trapped and were there to assist.

According to the AA traffic map, there is slow traffic from the roundabout moving in the direction of Queensway.