Film star John Travolta has been spotted in East Anglia as he shoots a film based on a book about a pilot's journey to a Suffolk airbase.

The Hollywood actor, famous for his roles in Grease, Saturday Night Fever and Reservoir Dogs, has recently been spotted in Norfolk.

Two days ago, he took to social media to wish his daughter Ella a happy birthday and revealed the title of the film he was shooting.

In an Instagram post, the film star said: "We're here in England having afternoon tea to celebrate and I'm also here to shoot a short film called 'The Shepherd' based on a book by Frederick Forsyth that I've always loved."

The story is a novella about a pilot en route from Germany to RAF Lakenheath on Christmas Eve, 1957 when radio contact ceases and his compass stops working.

Lost in fog, he encounters a World War Two bomber which looks as if it is trying to make contact.