Eight fire crews called to The Mildenhall Hub following 'small chemical spill'

By Sam Walker
Published: 11:45, 12 September 2021
 | Updated: 14:19, 12 September 2021

Eight fire crews were called to a 'small chemical spill' at the Mildenhall Hub earlier today.

A Suffolk County Council spokesperson said the leak stemmed from a plant room.

There were no reported casualties but the building, based off Sheldrick Way, was evacuated.

Fire crews were called to a 'small chemical spill' at the Mildenhall Hub earlier today.

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service statement said: "The incident was contained with no wider risk to the public and handed back to centre staff around 2pm."

