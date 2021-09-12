Eight fire crews called to The Mildenhall Hub following 'small chemical spill'
Published: 11:45, 12 September 2021
| Updated: 14:19, 12 September 2021
Eight fire crews were called to a 'small chemical spill' at the Mildenhall Hub earlier today.
A Suffolk County Council spokesperson said the leak stemmed from a plant room.
There were no reported casualties but the building, based off Sheldrick Way, was evacuated.
A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service statement said: "The incident was contained with no wider risk to the public and handed back to centre staff around 2pm."
