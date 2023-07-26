A mum is celebrating her first award after going from franchisee to the franchise boss in under two years.

Rachelle Hutt, 46, recently won Business of the Year at the Business Success Recognition Awards in Birmingham.

The former West Row Primary Academy deputy head won the award for growing her franchise business Mess Around Ltd, based in Holywell Row, near Mildenhall.

Mum-of-three, Rachelle, first became a franchisee in 2019 after launching Mess Around West Suffolk.

She said: “I loved building up Mess Around Suffolk, which now holds around six parties a month.

“The parties involve children getting messy as they play, which is great for everything from learning to movement, imagination and social skills.

“When the former franchise owner said she was selling the business, I thought this might be a great opportunity. She was running the business from the Isle of Skye, so I brought the headquarters down to Suffolk, to run it from here.

“There were five franchises when I took over in early 2021 and that now grown to 11.

“There is a lot to do and we are currently revamping the website, changing the colour schemes; as well as all the admin, training and support, but I love it.

“A wonderful lady called Kate Theobald has taken over the West Suffolk franchise now while I run the company, and it’s doing great.”

Mess Around parties can involve any of 13 activities both wet and dry.

The parties have a monthly theme such as baked beans, rice, spaghetti or mushy peas.

The company also sells messy play kits, including slime through its website www.messarounduk.com.

“I am looking forward to even bigger and better things to come,” said Rachelle.

“When I took over as franchisor in 2021, I never imagined we would be winning Business of the Year.

“It’s down to the amazing team of franchisees and all our customers who enable us to grow as a business.”

Mess Around Ltd runs parties around the country for up to 40 children, in village and community halls as well as schools.

It also runs birthday or private parties for children.

They all end with the company’s signature foam machine snow storm.

“I am looking forward to even bigger and better things to come,” said Rachelle.