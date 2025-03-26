New community playzones are being lined up for three towns in West Suffolk to boost sports activity and participation.

The Football Foundation PlayZones are on their way to Mildenhall, Newmarket, and Haverhill, following a £667,297 grant from the Premier League, The FA and Government’s Football Foundation.

West Suffolk Council, alongside the Football Foundation, carried out engagement with sports clubs, community partners and residents last year in the three towns to find out what people would like to see better catered for and would use.

Mildenhall, Newmarket and Haverhill were selected by the Foundation as key priorities for potential investment.

Now West Suffolk has secured grant funding covering 75 per cent of the total cost of the three PlayZones, with the remaining money to be paid out of West Suffolk Council’s capital budget for play area refurbishment.

In Mildenhall, a PlayZone catering primarily for football as requested through public engagement, would be created on the site of the former town swimming pool in Recreation Way.

In Haverhill, the new PlayZone would replace a multi-use games area at Motts Field and would cater for basketball and football, the two sports most requested through public engagement.

In Newmarket, the PlayZone would replace the multi-use games area at Studlands Park, with a facility that can be used for basketball, netball and football following feedback of sport clubs and community partners in the town.

The facilities will be available to clubs to hire for a fee which will cover costs including the use of the floodlights.

That income will also then allow for them to be made available for free casual play by children who are not part of an organised club hire.

They would need to book to access the PlayZone, which can be done with a smart phone, through a phone call or in person.

Cllr Ian Shipp, cabinet member for leisure at West Suffolk Council, said: “I am absolutely delighted to have the funding support from the Football Foundation to deliver these brilliant new facilities for the benefit of residents.”

“Each of the Football Foundation PlayZones has been shaped through public engagement with sports clubs, community groups and residents to best meet local needs.”

“Subject to planning permission, I’m confident that the PlayZones will be well used, helping encourage greater sports activity and participation both for clubs and casual play.”

“This can only benefit the health and wellbeing of residents of all ages which is a key part of our strategic priority for thriving communities.

“This type of project doesn’t happen without a lot of hard work, and I would like to thank all of those involved in making this happen.”

Robert Sullivan, chief executive of the Football Foundation, said: “When it comes to tackling the greatest inequalities to becoming active, the Football Foundation knows a ‘one-size fits all’ approach can only do so much.

“That’s why community engagement is at the heart of our PlayZones programme.

“Thanks to the funding we receive from our partners – the Premier League, The FA and Government, the Foundation will be delivering over 200 PlayZones like this one across the country."

The Football Foundation is the Premier League, The FA and Government’s charity that delivers outstanding grassroots facilities, more and better places to play, transforming lives and communities where it is needed most.