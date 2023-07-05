A Suffolk primary school has entered a new era after moving to a different education trust.

West Row Academy is the 19th primary school to join the Unity Schools Partnership.

The primary school, in Beeches Row, West Row, will officially move to the Suffolk-based trust on September 1 from Eastern Multi-Academy Trust.

West Row Academy joins Unity Schools Partnership. Picture: Gooderham PR

Lis Close, headteacher at West Row Academy, said: “I think everyone connected to the school is very excited about joining Unity Schools Partnership.

“The support we have already been offered as we prepare to officially join the trust has been fantastic and we look forward to this continuing even more from September.

“We have already begun working with the Unity team to ensure we will be ready to implement the CUSP Curriculum from September.

“We can see the improvements and benefits this will make to our children’s education.

“I have a great staffing team and we are making strong strides. I think everyone can see this is the right thing for both the school and the community.”

Tim Coulson, chief executive of Unity Schools Partnership, added: “From our initial meetings and work with the school, we quickly saw how loved it is and how much great work is taking shape.

“We would like to thank colleagues at Eastern Multi-Academy Trust for helping us with a smooth transition. We look forward to working with everyone connected to the school going forward.”