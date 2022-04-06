Two friends want people suffering with their mental health to know they ‘are not alone’ as they organise a fundraiser for Suffolk Mind.

Hayley Barton, 27, from Mildenhall and Charlotte Hamilton, 31, from Red Lodge are holding a party night at the Riverside Hotel in Mildenhall on Friday, June 10, in aid of the mental health charity.

Miss Barton, who works for Aran Insulation in Higham, said they want to raise awareness and let people know ‘it’s okay if they are struggling’ and ‘there are people who can help you’.

Friends Hayley Barton and Charlotte Hamilton are holding a party night to raise money for Suffolk Mind. They want people struggling with their mental health to know they not alone and support is out there. Picture: Mark Westley

She said when she had struggled with her mental health in the past the support from Suffolk Mind had been ‘amazing’.

She said: “I really did struggle with anxiety, depression and I have come along leaps and bounds since then.

“For quite a long time I didn’t really leave the house and I was hiding in myself and having the support there was life-saving.”

She said mindfulness, spotting the early warning signs, taking a breather and getting back on an even footing helped her manage her mental health.

She added: “I don’t think it’s something that ever goes away. It’s getting better at dealing with it and opening up and sharing with that network of people around you and being able to have open and honest discussions about mental health.”

Mrs Hamilton, who works at Greene King, said: “There is still so much stigma around mental health and people need to feel comfortable they can talk about the subject and they need to feel comfortable and know how to seek help.

“Our aim is to raise awareness of the charity itself and the resources they can offer. A lot of people won’t know they offer in-person classes and a helpline they can phone.”

Mrs Hamilton also wanted to promote the ‘power of just being kind’, adding just a simple smile could turn someone’s day around.

People can just turn up to the party night, but are asked to indicate whether they are going on Facebook at ‘Unwind for Suffolk Mind - Charity Fundraiser’.

The main raffle prize will be a one-night stay at the Valley Farmhouse B&B, near Southwold, in the Tudor Suite.

If anyone can help with raffle prizes email Miss Barton: Hay-B@hotmail.com

To donate visit: giving.suffolkmind.org.uk/giving-pages/charlotte-hayley-unwind-for-suffolk-mind