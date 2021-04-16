A Mildenhall woman who was jailed in 2015 for faking her ex-partner's will has admitted doing it again to another man.

Pensioner Anne Kermode-Hutchinson, of Rowan Walk, pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud at Ipswich Crown Court today after she presented a false will of George Hayes to solicitors in 2019.

Her barrister, Laura Kenyon, told the court that the 73 year old had been in a romantic relationship with the late Mr Hayes for 10 years, and, as they had been living as husband and wife, would have been entitled to something but had gone about it in ‘completely the wrong way'.

Ipswich Crown Court

During the nine minute hearing, Kermode-Hutchinson, who was in court with her arm in a sling and using a walking frame after fracturing her hip some weeks ago, admitted making false representation about the will to Julie Hatter between October 28 and November 12, 2019, and making false representation to Peter Herriott on November 14 the same year.

Judge David Pugh warned her that it ‘certainly passed the custody threshold’ and said he made ‘no promises’ about not giving her a jail term considering she had a history of fraud.

In October 2015, Kermode-Hutchinson was jailed for 18 months after she claimed her former partner, David Hutchinson, had given her his bungalow.

She had told a solicitor Mr Hutchinson had given her a property in Warren Road, Red Lodge, and had signed a tenancy agreement.

At one point she was joint beneficiary of the property along with Mr Hutchinson’s sons, but when the relationship broke down in 2011 he left the bungalow to his children.

He died in September 2013 and Kermode-Hutchinson sent a letter to a Bury St Edmunds solicitor, who was acting for Mr Hutchinson’s children, claiming Mr Hutchinson had given her the bungalow and was her tenant.

She also has a conviction for dishonesty in 1997.

Judge Pugh told her today she must return to the court on May 18, when she will be sentenced and ordered a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

Kermode-Hutchinson was released on unconditional bail.

For information on how we can report on court proceedings, click here.

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Mildenhall