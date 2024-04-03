A person suffered a potentially life-changing injury after a car veered off a road, flipped onto its side and burst into flames.

Police were called just before 8.10am on Saturday to reports of the single vehicle collision on the northbound carriageway on the A11 in Eriswell.

A white Vauxhall Corsa veered off the road to the nearside, over the grass bank and between some trees, before turning on its side and bursting into flames.

Police were called just before 8.10am on Saturday to reports of the single vehicle collision on the northbound carriageway on the A11 in Eriswell. Picture: Google and istock

The two people in the car managed to escape from the vehicle and both suffered injuries, with the passenger taken to hospital with a potentially life-changing injury.

The fire service and ambulance crews - including an air ambulance - also attended and lane one of the road remained closed until 12.40pm.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the collision and asking any motorists driving in the area at the time of the incident with a dashcam fitted in their vehicle to review the footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk Police quoting reference 37/17498/24.