A person was taken to hospital after a two-car crash in a town centre.

Police were alerted at 1.10pm to the incident in Police Station Square, Mildenhall, at the junction of the High Street and Queensway.

The fire and ambulance services were also called.

Emergency services were called to Police Station Square in Mildenhall. Picture submitted

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to help make the scene safe following the crash. One crew from Mildenhall attended.

The road was shut during the incident.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said they were called at 1.31pm.

Two ambulances were sent to the scene and assessed two patients, one of whom required transportation to West Suffolk Hospital for further assessment and treatment.