Mildenhall town centre crash at Police Station Square, at junction of High Street and Queensway, sees person taken to hospital
Published: 16:58, 17 May 2023
A person was taken to hospital after a two-car crash in a town centre.
Police were alerted at 1.10pm to the incident in Police Station Square, Mildenhall, at the junction of the High Street and Queensway.
The fire and ambulance services were also called.
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to help make the scene safe following the crash. One crew from Mildenhall attended.
The road was shut during the incident.
An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said they were called at 1.31pm.
Two ambulances were sent to the scene and assessed two patients, one of whom required transportation to West Suffolk Hospital for further assessment and treatment.