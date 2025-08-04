A person was taken to hospital with serious injuries after emergency services attended a two-vehicle collision in a village near Mildenhall and Newmarket.

Emergency services were called just after 1.36pm on Saturday to reports of a crash between two cars in Elms Road, Red Lodge.

A Suffolk Police spokesperson said the road was blocked but was cleared by 3.50pm.

Two ambulances, an ambulance officer vehicle, the Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) and a response car from the East Anglian Air Ambulance were all sent to the scene.

Five people were assessed and one person with serious injuries was taken to West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds for further treatment.

One fire crew also attended the scene after three were originally called, but two were stood down.

All the people were out of their vehicles when firefighters arrived.

Crews were reportedly called to a vehicle fire.