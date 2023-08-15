These pictures show Suffolk’s new Five Guys restaurant taking shape.

The fast food restaurant is set to open at the former Pancake and Waffle Shack, off the A11 at Barton Mills.

Our photographer Mecha Morton took these pictures to show the progress of the eatery.

Five Guys in Barton Mills at the Fiveways roundabout. Picture: Mecha Morton

On its website, the company said the branch is opening in Barton Mills very soon.

Last month, plans for a drive-through at the new Five Guys were approved by West Suffolk Council.

Five Guys said the proposals represented the company’s second drive-through in the UK following a successful first drive-through in Teesside.