An American airman who flew out of RAF Lakenheath died as a result of pilot error when he crashed into the North Sea, a report has found.

Kenneth Allen took off on a training mission from the Suffolk base at around 9.40am on June 15, just one day after his birthday, moments before his F-15C Eagle would crash into the North Sea off the Yorkshire coast.

The 27 year old first lieutenant, known as Kage, had just 271 military flying hours and the US Air Force’s Accident Investigation Board said clouds had caused ‘reduced visibility’ which resulted in ‘spacial disorientation’.

Hannah and Kage Allen. Picture: Facebook (43289779)

There was ‘multiple layers of cloud’ the the area, the report said.

The jet crashed while flying at around 566 knots, about 650 miles per hour, about 74 nautical miles off Flamborough Head.

The investigation found he had tried to recover the aircraft, but was unable to due to the low altitude and the speed of his descent. There was no evidence to suggest he tried to eject from the aircraft.

Lt Allen was described by his wife Hannah, who he married in February, as her 'absolute best friend'.

"Kage was perfect, I have never been treated with more love and respect in my life," she said.

"He was so Christ-like in how he cared for others. I feel beyond blessed to have loved him in this life and can’t wait to love him for eternity."

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk