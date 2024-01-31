An extension could be built to a service station on a major route to potentially allow for a Pret A Manger.

Plans have been submitted for the Barton Mills Service Station at the Fiveways Roundabout, near Mildenhall, by Motor Fuel Group Ltd.

A design and access statement to West Suffolk Council said the extension would contain a back of house store for the station’s existing food to go offer, which is a Subway and Londis forecourt shop.

Plans have been submitted for the Barton Mills Service Station at the Fiveways Roundabout, near Mildenhall, by Motor Fuel Group Ltd for an extension which could include a Pret A Manger. Picture: Google

A proposed building plan showed space for a Pret A Manger, which would be the first in Suffolk.

The extension would be at the back of the building.

The statement added: “The extension will provide the forecourt shop with an increased and efficient retail shop area to give a better internal merchandising range offer and better customer circulation.”