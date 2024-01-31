Planned extension at Barton Mills Service Station at Fiveways Roundabout, near Mildenhall, could allow for first Pret A Manger in Suffolk
An extension could be built to a service station on a major route to potentially allow for a Pret A Manger.
Plans have been submitted for the Barton Mills Service Station at the Fiveways Roundabout, near Mildenhall, by Motor Fuel Group Ltd.
A design and access statement to West Suffolk Council said the extension would contain a back of house store for the station’s existing food to go offer, which is a Subway and Londis forecourt shop.
A proposed building plan showed space for a Pret A Manger, which would be the first in Suffolk.
The extension would be at the back of the building.
The statement added: “The extension will provide the forecourt shop with an increased and efficient retail shop area to give a better internal merchandising range offer and better customer circulation.”