Mildenhall’s old police station can be demolished and replaced with eight new homes.

Planners at West Suffolk Council have given outline permission to the police and crime commissioner Tim Passmore for the work to take place at Kingsway.

Eight homes plus parking have been approved, along with a new access.

Mildenhall's former police station in Kingsway. Picture: Google Maps

The plans also state that approval has been given for the demolition of the old building.

Plans were initially submitted more than two years ago for the Mildenhall site.