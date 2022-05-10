Demolition of the old swimming pool in Mildenhall has been given the green light.

The pool in Recreation Way closed and a new facility opened in the Mildenhall Hub last year, leaving the current building vacant.

A report for West Suffolk Council said the redundant unit – built in 1975 – had been attracting anti-social behaviour, and was too costly to maintain.

Demolition of the old swimming pool in Mildenhall has been given the green light. Picture by Mecha Morton

Last week, the authority’s development control committee agreed that prior approval of the method of demolition was not needed, but planning officers were satisfied the method of demolition and restoration of the site were acceptable.

The council’s supporting statement said: “The swimming pool complex is old and costly to maintain and operate to current standards.

“West Suffolk Council made the decision to re-locate to another site in Mildenhall. The leisure pool has now moved to Mildenhall Hub to purpose built modern facilities. The existing complex is therefore now redundant and vacant.

The official launch of Mildenhall Hub last year. Picture by West Suffolk Council

“Since becoming vacant, the structure has attracted significant anti-social behaviour and has been secured by West Suffolk Council with steel security fencing and steel door and window shutters.

“The ongoing anti-social behaviour remains however, and is becoming a nuisance to local residents, police and businesses alike.”

The council said the building will be ‘soft-stripped’ of fixtures and fittings and dust screening added to reduce the impact of demolition work.

It confirmed that the road would remain open.

The former swimming pool in Recreation Way, Mildenhall. Picture: Google Maps

It is understood that 'limited' amounts of asbestos exist, but licensed asbestos contractors will be employed to deal with the material safely.

The land will be levelled when demolition work is complete. Further investment in the adjacent memorial garden is then planned, following engagement with local ward councillors, to make it more accessible and welcoming for the public.

The path is set to be widened and two electric vehicle charging points installed.

Cllr Sarah Broughton, Conservative cabinet member for resources and property, said: “Now that the Mildenhall Hub is open and doing so well we can make interim plans to demolish the old site and improve the area.

“Not only investing with the community in the memorial garden but as part of our aim to be carbon neutral by 2030 installing electric vehicle rapid charging points to help current and future generations.”