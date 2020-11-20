In this week's SuffolkNews Podcast, we hear about a row that has broken out about the future of a Suffolk pub - the owners want to turn it into a house but regulars aren't happy.

Also in the podcast, Nicola Everett and Rebekah Chilvers discover why a Travelodge in Bury St Edmunds will soon be a Premier Inn.

The podcast also features the news that Mildenhall Hub is starting to take shape, why Jo Churchill branded other MPs 'children' in the commons and the Haverhill actor taking on the role of Prince Andrew in The Crown.

And as ever, we have Ipswich Town FC columnist Joey Sadler on the latest on the Blues.