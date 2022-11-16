Police are appealing for information after a vehicle parked in a Suffolk town was damaged.

The driver's side window of a Nissan vehicle parked in Trinity Avenue in Mildenhall, was smashed between Sunday, November 13 at 6pm and Monday, November 14 at 10.30am.

Three unknown youths were seen on a security system running away from the area.

The driver's side window of a Nissan vehicle parked in Trinity Avenue in Mildenhall was recently smashed. Picture: Google Maps

Officers have urged that if you saw who caused the damage or have any information about this incident, please contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference 37/72837/22 via their website.

Alternatively, please call 101.