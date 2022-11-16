Criminal damage to a vehicle in Mildenhall with three youths seen running away
Published: 11:42, 16 November 2022
| Updated: 11:45, 16 November 2022
Police are appealing for information after a vehicle parked in a Suffolk town was damaged.
The driver's side window of a Nissan vehicle parked in Trinity Avenue in Mildenhall, was smashed between Sunday, November 13 at 6pm and Monday, November 14 at 10.30am.
Three unknown youths were seen on a security system running away from the area.
Officers have urged that if you saw who caused the damage or have any information about this incident, please contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference 37/72837/22 via their website.
Alternatively, please call 101.