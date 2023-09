More news, no ads

Police are appealing for information after a detached garage was broken into in a Suffolk village.

The garage in Holywell Row, near Mildenhall, was entered sometime overnight between 8.30pm on Saturday, September 16 and 8am on Sunday, September 17.

An unknown person prised open the door and stole tools.

Police are appealing for information after a detached garage was broken into in Holywell Row. Picture: Google Maps

Officers ask if you have any information about the burglary, to contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/54541/23 via the website.

Alternatively, call 101.

Or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.