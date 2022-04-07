More news, no ads

Suffolk Police are appealing for information following an incident of criminal damage in Beck Row.

At around 7pm on March 27, the window of a property in Barleycorn Way was damaged.

It is believed a pellet air rifle was fired through the window.

A photo of the damage. Source: Suffolk Police

A photo of the damage was provided by investigators.

Witnesses to the incident - or anybody with potentially relevant information - should call Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/18592/22.

Alternatively, an anonymised report can be filed via CrimeStoppers's website.