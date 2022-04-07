Home   Mildenhall   Article

Police seek witnesses after criminal damage incident involving pellet gun in Beck Row

By Charlie Masters
Suffolk Police are appealing for information following an incident of criminal damage in Beck Row.

At around 7pm on March 27, the window of a property in Barleycorn Way was damaged.

It is believed a pellet air rifle was fired through the window.

A photo of the damage. Source: Suffolk Police
A photo of the damage was provided by investigators.

Witnesses to the incident - or anybody with potentially relevant information - should call Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/18592/22.

Alternatively, an anonymised report can be filed via CrimeStoppers's website.

