Police seek witnesses after criminal damage incident involving pellet gun in Beck Row
Published: 15:00, 07 April 2022
| Updated: 15:42, 07 April 2022
Suffolk Police are appealing for information following an incident of criminal damage in Beck Row.
At around 7pm on March 27, the window of a property in Barleycorn Way was damaged.
It is believed a pellet air rifle was fired through the window.
A photo of the damage was provided by investigators.
Witnesses to the incident - or anybody with potentially relevant information - should call Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/18592/22.
Alternatively, an anonymised report can be filed via CrimeStoppers's website.