Police are appealing for witnesses after an elderly woman on a mobility scooter had her purse stolen in a Suffolk town.

The theft took place between noon on Monday, October 24 and 3pm on Tuesday, October 25 in Mildenhall High Street, when the victim discovered that the purse, which had been in her bag on a basket in the front of the scooter, was missing.

Officers say the town centre was very busy at the time.

The elderly woman was on a mobility scooter in Mildenhall High Street when her purse was stolen. Picture: Google Maps

Police ask that anyone who has information that could assist the investigation, to contact PC Wappett-Griggs at Mildenhall Police via 101, quoting crime reference 37/68496/22.