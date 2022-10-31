Suffolk Police appeal for help after purse stolen in Mildenhall from elderly woman on mobility scooter
Published: 10:38, 31 October 2022
| Updated: 10:41, 31 October 2022
Police are appealing for witnesses after an elderly woman on a mobility scooter had her purse stolen in a Suffolk town.
The theft took place between noon on Monday, October 24 and 3pm on Tuesday, October 25 in Mildenhall High Street, when the victim discovered that the purse, which had been in her bag on a basket in the front of the scooter, was missing.
Officers say the town centre was very busy at the time.
Police ask that anyone who has information that could assist the investigation, to contact PC Wappett-Griggs at Mildenhall Police via 101, quoting crime reference 37/68496/22.